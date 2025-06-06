In Kyiv region, cruel treatment of a cat filmed on video is being investigated

In the Kyiv region, cruel treatment of a cat was filmed, the police are investigating the circumstances, reported the GUNP in the region, writes UNN.

During the monitoring of the Internet, a video was discovered that captured the fact of cruel treatment of a cat. The publication states that one of the girls throws the cat into the bushes, the other records the actions on the camera of a mobile phone. Another girl watches the event from the side - reported the police on social networks.



No reports have been received by the police in this regard, as noted.

"Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, establishing the participants and possible witnesses of the event," the statement reads.

Witnesses or those who have any information regarding the specified event are asked to contact the Bila Tserkva District Police Department of the Kyiv region.

Cruelty to animals: prosecutors told where most offenses were committed last year