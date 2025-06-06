$41.470.01
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 4434 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 58632 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 113368 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 83960 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 84123 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 83128 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 64382 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91626 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64866 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50594 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Tags
Authors
In Kyiv region, cruel treatment of a cat filmed on video is being investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv region, the police are checking a video in which girls cruelly treat a cat. Law enforcement officers are establishing the identities of those involved and witnesses to the incident.

In Kyiv region, cruel treatment of a cat filmed on video is being investigated

In the Kyiv region, cruel treatment of a cat was filmed, the police are investigating the circumstances, reported the GUNP in the region, writes UNN.

During the monitoring of the Internet, a video was discovered that captured the fact of cruel treatment of a cat. The publication states that one of the girls throws the cat into the bushes, the other records the actions on the camera of a mobile phone. Another girl watches the event from the side

- reported the police on social networks.

No reports have been received by the police in this regard, as noted.

"Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, establishing the participants and possible witnesses of the event," the statement reads.

Witnesses or those who have any information regarding the specified event are asked to contact the Bila Tserkva District Police Department of the Kyiv region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
