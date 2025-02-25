Cruelty to animals: prosecutors told where most offenses were committed last year

In 2024, 189 offenses related to animal cruelty were recorded in Ukraine. 46 cases were sent to court. This was reported to the journalist of UNN in response to a request from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Over the past four years, a total of 717 animal cruelty offenses have been registered in Ukraine. 213 cases were sent to court.

In January-December 2024, 189 criminal proceedings were registered in Ukraine under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruelty to animals. A total of 358 proceedings were registered. Of this number, 172 were closed. 46 proceedings for animal cruelty were sent to court.

According to the data provided, the highest number of criminal offenses for animal cruelty in 2024 was in th

⦁ Kyiv - 27;

⦁ Poltava region - 18;

⦁ Dnipropetrovska oblast - 17;

⦁ Zhytomyr region - 14;

⦁ Kharkivska - 13.

At the same time, only 6 proceedings were sent to court in Kyiv, 3 in Poltava region, 1 in Dnipro region, 4 in Zhytomyr region, and 7 in Kharkiv region.

In 2021, before the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, 203 criminal offenses were recorded for cruelty to animals.

At that time, the leaders in terms of the number of recorded offenses were Odesa region - 25, Lviv region - 21, and Dnipro region - 18. A total of 62 cases of animal cruelty were brought to court.

In 2022, 150 offenses were recorded. The highest number was in Odesa region - 21, Kharkiv region - 14, and 12 in Kyiv region. A total of 52 cases of animal cruelty were sent to court.

In 2023, the number of animal cruelty offenses increased by 25 criminal offenses compared to the previous year and amounted to 175 proceedings. 53 cases were sent to court.

The following regions were then leading in terms of recorded offenses:

⦁ City of Kyiv - 17

⦁ Kharkivska - 17

⦁ Dnipropetrovska - 14

Addendum

In January of this year, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a 31-year-old Kyiv residentwho killed a dog during a quarrel with his partner by throwing it against the stairs and kicking it. He now faces up to 8 years in prison.