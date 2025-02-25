Cruelty to animals: prosecutors told where most offenses were committed last year

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 5533 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 19983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 15869 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103150 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110845 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116186 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144644 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115056 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168337 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 81459 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 36803 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 63656 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101031 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 25161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 20108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103164 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144652 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135754 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168346 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 7906 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130618 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132619 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161300 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140813 views
Cruelty to animals: prosecutors told where most offenses were committed last year

Cruelty to animals: prosecutors told where most offenses were committed last year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109024 views

In 2024, 189 offenses related to animal cruelty were recorded in Ukraine, of which 46 cases were sent to court. Most cases were registered in Kyiv, Poltava and Dnipro regions.

In 2024, 189 offenses related to animal cruelty were recorded in Ukraine. 46 cases were sent to court. This was reported to the journalist of UNN in response to a request from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Over the past four years, a total of 717 animal cruelty offenses have been registered in Ukraine. 213 cases were sent to court.

In January-December 2024, 189 criminal proceedings were registered in Ukraine under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruelty to animals. A total of 358 proceedings were registered. Of this number, 172 were closed. 46 proceedings for animal cruelty were sent to court.

According to the data provided, the highest number of criminal offenses for animal cruelty in 2024 was in th

⦁ Kyiv - 27;

⦁ Poltava region - 18;

⦁ Dnipropetrovska oblast - 17;

⦁ Zhytomyr region - 14;

⦁ Kharkivska - 13.

At the same time, only 6 proceedings were sent to court in Kyiv, 3 in Poltava region, 1 in Dnipro region, 4 in Zhytomyr region, and 7 in Kharkiv region.

In 2021, before the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, 203 criminal offenses were recorded for cruelty to animals.

In Kyiv, a man brutally abused a dog: the animal has already been seized, proceedings have been opened26.12.24, 19:50 • 27419 views

At that time, the leaders in terms of the number of recorded offenses were Odesa region - 25, Lviv region - 21, and Dnipro region - 18. A total of 62 cases of animal cruelty were brought to court.

In 2022, 150 offenses were recorded. The highest number was in Odesa region - 21, Kharkiv region - 14, and 12 in Kyiv region. A total of 52 cases of animal cruelty were sent to court.

In 2023, the number of animal cruelty offenses increased by 25 criminal offenses compared to the previous year and amounted to 175 proceedings. 53 cases were sent to court.

The following regions were then leading in terms of recorded offenses:

⦁ City of Kyiv - 17

⦁ Kharkivska - 17

⦁ Dnipropetrovska - 14

Addendum

In January of this year, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a 31-year-old Kyiv residentwho killed a dog during a quarrel with his partner by throwing it against the stairs and kicking it. He now faces up to 8 years in prison.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

