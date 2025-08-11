$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM • 20843 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 73976 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 149421 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 113998 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 285483 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 159873 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 345719 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 313457 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107533 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 150138 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Publications
Exclusives
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that inviting President Zelenskyy to the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on August 15 would be the best solution. He believes that Ukraine is now closer "at least to a ceasefire" than ever before.

"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with Putin

An invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, would be "the best solution." This was stated in a comment to PAP by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as reported by UNN.

Details

In his conviction, currently "Ukraine is closer than ever, at least to a ceasefire."

I believe that President Zelenskyy will be invited. Today, information is emerging that there is a possibility that President Zelenskyy will take part in the Trump-Putin meeting. This would be the best solution, and I believe it will happen

- said the Polish official.

He emphasized that the goal of the Western world, led by the United States, is "to achieve a just and lasting peace."

Last week, I had the opportunity to speak with President Trump's closest advisors, who spoke about his determination to achieve his goal, which is to make peace. Poland will do everything to achieve such a just peace

– emphasized Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He added that if this happens on August 15, the day of victory over the Bolsheviks during the Battle of Warsaw in 1920, it will be "the best gift for this part of the world and for our future."

Recall

US President Donald Trump invited newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House. The meeting is scheduled for September 3, 2025.

In Poland, a monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy was desecrated: police are investigating an act of vandalism07.08.25, 18:15 • 4689 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland