"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with Putin

An invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, would be "the best solution." This was stated in a comment to PAP by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, as reported by UNN.

Details

In his conviction, currently "Ukraine is closer than ever, at least to a ceasefire."

I believe that President Zelenskyy will be invited. Today, information is emerging that there is a possibility that President Zelenskyy will take part in the Trump-Putin meeting. This would be the best solution, and I believe it will happen - said the Polish official.

He emphasized that the goal of the Western world, led by the United States, is "to achieve a just and lasting peace."

Last week, I had the opportunity to speak with President Trump's closest advisors, who spoke about his determination to achieve his goal, which is to make peace. Poland will do everything to achieve such a just peace – emphasized Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He added that if this happens on August 15, the day of victory over the Bolsheviks during the Battle of Warsaw in 1920, it will be "the best gift for this part of the world and for our future."

Recall

US President Donald Trump invited newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki to the White House. The meeting is scheduled for September 3, 2025.

