"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025, is a result of both leaders having "painted themselves into a corner." Experts consider this a diplomatic victory for Putin, as the meeting is taking place without the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in Alaska

The agreement to meet in Alaska is a result of both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump having "painted themselves into a corner." This opinion was expressed by Sam Greene, professor of Russian politics at King's College London, in a comment to Financial Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Putin never intended to agree to a deal to end the war in Ukraine within the timeframe announced by Trump, "which signals weakness under pressure," and Trump was concerned about the prospect of imposing sanctions that might ultimately prove ineffective.

The fact that Putin is going to the US not as a prisoner, that he has transformed from an object of frustration into someone desirable, and that the meeting is taking place without Ukrainians and Europeans – all this is a diplomatic victory (for Putin – ed.)

- the expert believes.

In turn, Janis Kluge, an expert on the Russian economy at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, noted that Russia's economy today is weaker than at any time in the last three years. At the same time, according to him, the situation is "not serious enough to change Putin's position on Ukraine."

"For Putin, threats of sanctions are a symptom of Trump's frustration. Putin is more concerned about Trump's growing frustration than the impact of new sanctions," the economist is convinced.

Recall

Recently, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska.

Subsequently, the Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settling the war between Russia and Ukraine and economic interests.

Rutte: Trump in Alaska will test Putin's readiness to end the war in Ukraine, there will be no final agreement10.08.25, 22:08 • 5764 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

