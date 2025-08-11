$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

London's Fulham has increased its offer for Brazilian winger Kevin to 37 million euros plus bonuses. Donetsk Shakhtar insists on a sum of 50 million euros for the player.

Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?

Donetsk "Shakhtar" received a new offer for the Brazilian winger Kevin. This was reported by Italian football journalist, expert in football transfers Fabrizio Romano, informs UNN.

Details

According to his information, London "Fulham", which had previously offered "miners" 30 million euros plus bonuses for Kevin, sent an official request with an amount of 37 million euros plus bonuses.

While "Shakhtar" insists on the amount of 50 million euros for its "pearl"

- noted the expert.

We should add that clubs from the Italian Serie A and the German Bundesliga are also showing significant interest in Kevin.

Recall

Brazilian winger Kevin scored a "brace" in the first match of the second round of qualification for the Europa League, in which "Shakhtar" defeated Turkish "Besiktas".

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports