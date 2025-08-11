Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?
London's Fulham has increased its offer for Brazilian winger Kevin to 37 million euros plus bonuses. Donetsk Shakhtar insists on a sum of 50 million euros for the player.
Donetsk "Shakhtar" received a new offer for the Brazilian winger Kevin. This was reported by Italian football journalist, expert in football transfers Fabrizio Romano, informs UNN.
Details
According to his information, London "Fulham", which had previously offered "miners" 30 million euros plus bonuses for Kevin, sent an official request with an amount of 37 million euros plus bonuses.
While "Shakhtar" insists on the amount of 50 million euros for its "pearl"
We should add that clubs from the Italian Serie A and the German Bundesliga are also showing significant interest in Kevin.
Recall
Brazilian winger Kevin scored a "brace" in the first match of the second round of qualification for the Europa League, in which "Shakhtar" defeated Turkish "Besiktas".
