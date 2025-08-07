Shakhtar and Panathinaikos drew in the first match of the Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Greek "Panathinaikos" did not reveal a stronger team in the first match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The true hero of the confrontation, which took place at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, was the goalkeeper of the "miners" Dmytro Riznyk. The goalkeeper of the Ukrainian vice-champions made several fantastic saves - in particular, after shots by Pellistri in the first half and Zarouri at the end of the match.

It is worth noting that at the end of the game, "Shakhtar" also had a great opportunity to open the score, however, Marian Shved failed to beat the Greek goalkeeper - 0:0.

The return match will take place in a week, on August 14, at the nominal home arena of the Donetsk team in Krakow.

Recall

Kyiv "Dynamo" started the third round of the Champions League qualification with a defeat, minimally losing to Cypriot "Pafos" with a score of 0:1. The only goal was scored by Anderson at the end of the match.

