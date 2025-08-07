Shakhtar and Panathinaikos drew in the first match of the Europa League 3rd qualifying round

$41.610.07
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 48423 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 47976 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106520 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106674 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 94921 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 144469 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 74581 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47258 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46203 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM
"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fake03:30 PM
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 48420 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 106515 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 106670 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Turkey
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Shakhtar and Panathinaikos drew in the first match of the Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Kyiv • UNN

 724 views

Donetsk Shakhtar drew 0:0 with Greek Panathinaikos in the first match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk made several fantastic saves, keeping a clean sheet.

Shakhtar and Panathinaikos drew in the first match of the Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Greek "Panathinaikos" did not reveal a stronger team in the first match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The true hero of the confrontation, which took place at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, was the goalkeeper of the "miners" Dmytro Riznyk. The goalkeeper of the Ukrainian vice-champions made several fantastic saves - in particular, after shots by Pellistri in the first half and Zarouri at the end of the match.

It is worth noting that at the end of the game, "Shakhtar" also had a great opportunity to open the score, however, Marian Shved failed to beat the Greek goalkeeper - 0:0.

The return match will take place in a week, on August 14, at the nominal home arena of the Donetsk team in Krakow.

Recall

Kyiv "Dynamo" started the third round of the Champions League qualification with a defeat, minimally losing to Cypriot "Pafos" with a score of 0:1. The only goal was scored by Anderson at the end of the match.

"Shakhtar" confidently defeated Turkish "Beşiktaş" away in the second round of the Europa League qualification24.07.25, 23:32

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports