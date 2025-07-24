"Shakhtar" confidently defeated Turkish "Beşiktaş" away in the second round of the Europa League qualification

Donetsk "Shakhtar" started the two-match confrontation of the second round of qualification for the UEFA Europa League football season 2025/26 against Turkish Beşiktaş with a victory. In the first match, the "miners" defeated Turkish "Beşiktaş" in Istanbul, UNN reports.

Details

Already in the 7th minute, the Brazilian midfielder of the Ukrainian club Alisson, thanks to individual skill, opened the score - 1:0.

In the middle of the first half, the same Alisson scored an assist, helping another Brazilian legionnaire Eginaldo double Shakhtar's lead - 2:0.

However, before the break, the hosts reduced the gap: Abraham converted a penalty - 2:1.

In the middle of the second half, Alisson again scored an effective pass: another representative of Brazil became the author of the goal - 3:1.

Before the final whistle, the teams exchanged goals (João Mário for Beşiktaş and Kevin for Shakhtar) - resulting in a 4:2 victory for the vice-champions of Ukraine.

We should add that the return match will take place on July 31. The winner of the two-match tie will play against the winner of the Rangers (Scotland) – Panathinaikos (Greece) pair in the next round.

Recall

Zhytomyr "Polissia" lost to Andorran "Santa Coloma" with a score of 1:2, and "Oleksandriia" lost to Serbian "Partizan" 0:2 in the first matches of the second round of Conference League qualification. The return matches for both teams will take place on July 31.

