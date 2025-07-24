$41.770.00
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
06:46 PM • 14830 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 03:34 PM • 29831 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 124530 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 78955 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 143515 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 89910 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 88276 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 103822 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70328 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51728 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 124536 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs
"Shakhtar" confidently defeated Turkish "Beşiktaş" away in the second round of the Europa League qualification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" defeated Turkish "Beşiktaş" with a score of 4:2 in the first match of the second round of the Europa League football qualification. Brazilian midfielder Alisson scored a goal and two assists, while Kevin scored a brace.

"Shakhtar" confidently defeated Turkish "Beşiktaş" away in the second round of the Europa League qualification

Donetsk "Shakhtar" started the two-match confrontation of the second round of qualification for the UEFA Europa League football season 2025/26 against Turkish Beşiktaş with a victory. In the first match, the "miners" defeated Turkish "Beşiktaş" in Istanbul, UNN reports.

Details

Already in the 7th minute, the Brazilian midfielder of the Ukrainian club Alisson, thanks to individual skill, opened the score - 1:0.

In the middle of the first half, the same Alisson scored an assist, helping another Brazilian legionnaire Eginaldo double Shakhtar's lead - 2:0.

However, before the break, the hosts reduced the gap: Abraham converted a penalty - 2:1.

In the middle of the second half, Alisson again scored an effective pass: another representative of Brazil became the author of the goal - 3:1.

Before the final whistle, the teams exchanged goals (João Mário for Beşiktaş and Kevin for Shakhtar) - resulting in a 4:2 victory for the vice-champions of Ukraine.

We should add that the return match will take place on July 31. The winner of the two-match tie will play against the winner of the Rangers (Scotland) – Panathinaikos (Greece) pair in the next round.

Recall

Zhytomyr "Polissia" lost to Andorran "Santa Coloma" with a score of 1:2, and "Oleksandriia" lost to Serbian "Partizan" 0:2 in the first matches of the second round of Conference League qualification. The return matches for both teams will take place on July 31.

"Dynamo", "Shakhtar", "Polissya" and "Oleksandriya" learned their potential opponents in European competitions21.07.25, 15:42 • 2644 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Istanbul
Ukraine
