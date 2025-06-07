In Cherkasy region, the state is regaining control over illegally alienated forest lands

In Cherkasy region, land with an area of almost 70 hectares is being returned to state ownership. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that during 2024-2025, prosecutors of Cherkasy region filed more than 20 lawsuits. In court, they demanded the return to the state of almost 50 hectares of forest land that had been illegally removed from its ownership.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported on the return to state ownership of a forest area of more than 65 hectares within the administrative boundaries of the Bobrytska village council in the former Kaniv district of Cherkasy region.

It was illegally removed from state ownership under the guise of agricultural land. Later, about 40 land plots of the forest fund became the property of the couple - the message says.

Pursuant to a court decision on a lawsuit filed by the prosecutor's office, the right of private ownership of these lands has been terminated.

The rights of the state to 4 land plots of forestry purpose with a total area of 5.5 hectares, which were groundlessly included in the composition of agricultural land and registered with the Nabutivka village council of Cherkasy district, have also been restored. - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the prosecutor's office, the disputed land plots were registered to the state during the execution of court decisions.

The Security Service of Ukraine discovered 176 citizens of the Russian Federation who illegally owned almost 100 hectares of agricultural land in the Kyiv region. Currently, these plots have been returned to the ownership of Ukraine.