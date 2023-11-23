Explosions occurred in Kherson - media
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions are reported in Kherson. The Air Force warns of potential threats from enemy aircraft.
Explosions have been heard in Kherson, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Details
No air alert has been declared in Kherson. However, the Air Force reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the southeast.
"The threat of using aviation weapons for the frontline areas!" the Air Force added.
Local and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosions in Kherson.