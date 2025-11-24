Longlist for National Selection 2026 announced: who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Ukraine has published the longlist for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection — it includes 15 Ukrainian artists who aim to represent the country at the contest, which will take place in Vienna, the capital of Austria, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Movlennya.

The list of participants in the National Selection includes:

ANSTAY;

Jerry Heil;

Karyotype;

KHAYAT;

LAUD;

LELÉKA;

MOLODI;

MON FIA;

Monokate;

Mr. Vel;

OKS;

The Elliens;

Valeriya Force;

Marta Adamchuk;

ShchukaRyba.

The report states that the longlist for the National Selection was chosen from 451 applications, among which there were 313 solo artists and 79 groups.

In the coming days, auditions will be held for the participants, at which nine finalists of the National Selection-2026 will be chosen.

Among the participants of the longlist who do not make it to the list of finalists based on the results of the auditions, a rating online vote will be held, which will determine one more participant in the final.

In total, up to 10 performers will take part in the final of the National Selection, which will take place in February 2026 in the format of a television concert. As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection will be determined by the results of the jury and audience voting. The composition of the star jury of the final will be chosen by Ukrainians through online voting.

The 70th, anniversary, Eurovision contest will take place in Austria. Vienna has been chosen as the host city. The semi-finals will take place on May 12 and 14, and the grand final on May 16 at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria's largest indoor arena. This is the third time Vienna will host the largest music contest.

