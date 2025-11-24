Longlist for National Selection 2026 announced: who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 1940 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 4026 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 4934 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 5000 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 4786 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 8166 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10570 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10208 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8678 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 33912 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 32478 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 19726 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 15822 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 12837 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 12255 views
Publications
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 1984 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 33924 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 59917 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 137377 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 99645 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 15993 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 19895 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 38973 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 49515 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 51196 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
ChatGPT

Longlist for National Selection 2026 announced: who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The longlist for the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 has been published, which includes 15 Ukrainian artists. From 451 applications, participants have been selected who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine in Vienna.

Longlist for National Selection 2026 announced: who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Ukraine has published the longlist for the Eurovision 2026 National Selection — it includes 15 Ukrainian artists who aim to represent the country at the contest, which will take place in Vienna, the capital of Austria, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne Movlennya.

The list of participants in the National Selection includes:

  • ANSTAY;
    • Jerry Heil;
      • Karyotype;
        • KHAYAT;
          • LAUD;
            • LELÉKA;
              • MOLODI;
                • MON FIA;
                  • Monokate;
                    • Mr. Vel;
                      • OKS;
                        • The Elliens;
                          • Valeriya Force;
                            • Marta Adamchuk;
                              • ShchukaRyba.

                                Let's add

                                The report states that the longlist for the National Selection was chosen from 451 applications, among which there were 313 solo artists and 79 groups.

                                451 applications submitted for Eurovision national selection: among the contenders are 30 former applicants31.10.25, 11:43 • 4666 views

                                In the coming days, auditions will be held for the participants, at which nine finalists of the National Selection-2026 will be chosen.

                                Among the participants of the longlist who do not make it to the list of finalists based on the results of the auditions, a rating online vote will be held, which will determine one more participant in the final.

                                Olya Polyakova's management complains to EBU about the rules of the National Selection for Eurovision 202623.10.25, 16:49 • 2638 views

                                In total, up to 10 performers will take part in the final of the National Selection, which will take place in February 2026 in the format of a television concert. As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection will be determined by the results of the jury and audience voting. The composition of the star jury of the final will be chosen by Ukrainians through online voting.

                                The 70th, anniversary, Eurovision contest will take place in Austria. Vienna has been chosen as the host city. The semi-finals will take place on May 12 and 14, and the grand final on May 16 at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria's largest indoor arena. This is the third time Vienna will host the largest music contest.

                                Eurovision changes voting rules after scandals surrounding Israel – Media21.11.25, 18:10 • 7315 views

                                Antonina Tumanova

                                Culture
                                Musician
                                Suspilne
                                Vienna
                                Austria
                                Ukraine