Olya Polyakova's management complains to EBU about the rules of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026

The producer of singer Olya Polyakova, Mykhailo Yasinskyi, has appealed to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) with a complaint about changes to the rules of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The team of singer Olya Polyakova sent a letter of complaint to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which refers to changes in the rules of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. The letter contains a warning to "Suspilne" regarding "certain rules" of the National Selection that should be changed, or otherwise, an inevitable lawsuit will only escalate the scandal.

We sent letters to the EBU asking them to intervene in the matter and to Suspilne with a warning that if certain rules of the National Selection for Eurovision are not changed, an inevitable lawsuit and process could lead to even bigger scandals. - said Mykhailo Yasinskyi, producer of Olya Polyakova.

"We just need to have an open discussion and find a correct, fair solution," he added.

