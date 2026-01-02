$42.170.18
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 8742 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 46851 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 72936 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 56989 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 53246 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 175727 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 171785 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56748 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 47041 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Drunk men rocked the elevator: a 19-year-old boy fell into the shaft in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

In Lviv, three intoxicated men got stuck in an elevator, one of them fell into the shaft and was injured. The incident occurred around 4:00 AM in a residential building on Mykolaichuka Street, 5.

Drunk men rocked the elevator: a 19-year-old boy fell into the shaft in Lviv

In Lviv, three young men, intoxicated, got stuck in an elevator of a residential building, and during an independent attempt to get out, one of them fell into the elevator shaft and was injured. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Today, around 4:00 AM, three young men were in the elevator of a residential building at 5 Mykolaichuka Street. According to specialists from "Lvivsvitlo", the group started rocking the cabin, which triggered the protection system and stopped the elevator. Instead of waiting for help, the group decided to get out on their own, so they broke down the cabin door and the door to the elevator shaft on the 5th floor.

- the post says.

More than 20 people stuck in elevators in Lviv during emergency power outages15.05.24, 09:38 • 17999 views

While attempting to exit the elevator, a 19-year-old boy fell into the shaft and sustained injuries, including fractures. After rescuing the young man, rescuers handed him over to emergency medical personnel.

According to the State Emergency Service and the police, the men were in a state of alcoholic intoxication. The Shevchenkivskyi District Administration reported that no complaints about the operation of this elevator had been received previously. The elevator was put into operation in 1977, and in 2017, it underwent major repairs and replacement of its main components.

- reports the Lviv City Council.

The Department of Housing and Utilities reminds that in case of an elevator stop, it is necessary to remain in the cabin and call the emergency service or the State Emergency Service. Independent attempts to get out can lead to serious injuries or even death.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
Technology
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lviv