Drunk men rocked the elevator: a 19-year-old boy fell into the shaft in Lviv

In Lviv, three young men, intoxicated, got stuck in an elevator of a residential building, and during an independent attempt to get out, one of them fell into the elevator shaft and was injured. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Today, around 4:00 AM, three young men were in the elevator of a residential building at 5 Mykolaichuka Street. According to specialists from "Lvivsvitlo", the group started rocking the cabin, which triggered the protection system and stopped the elevator. Instead of waiting for help, the group decided to get out on their own, so they broke down the cabin door and the door to the elevator shaft on the 5th floor. - the post says.

While attempting to exit the elevator, a 19-year-old boy fell into the shaft and sustained injuries, including fractures. After rescuing the young man, rescuers handed him over to emergency medical personnel.

According to the State Emergency Service and the police, the men were in a state of alcoholic intoxication. The Shevchenkivskyi District Administration reported that no complaints about the operation of this elevator had been received previously. The elevator was put into operation in 1977, and in 2017, it underwent major repairs and replacement of its main components. - reports the Lviv City Council.

The Department of Housing and Utilities reminds that in case of an elevator stop, it is necessary to remain in the cabin and call the emergency service or the State Emergency Service. Independent attempts to get out can lead to serious injuries or even death.