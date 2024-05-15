More than 20 people stuck in elevators in Lviv during emergency power outages

On May 14 and this morning, more than 20 people were stuck in elevators due to emergency power outages in Lviv. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, according to UNN.

Yesterday, emergency power outage schedules were introduced in Lviv and the region. As a result, 17 stuck elevators were recorded in the city last night, and 4 this morning - , the statement said.

It is noted that emergency crews rescued people from the cabins in a timely manner.

The Lviv City Council has asked residents to take into account the shutdown schedules and not to use elevators during this period.

Recall

On May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo introduced controlled emergency blackouts in all regions of Ukraine. In particular, in Lviv region.

Also on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:40 to 09:00, Ukrenergo's dispatch center applied controlled emergency outages for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.