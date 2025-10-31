451 applications submitted for Eurovision national selection: among the contenders are 30 former applicants

451 applications have been submitted for participation in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. In total, 313 solo artists and 79 bands applied for the National Selection 2026. The list of applications also includes 30 former applicants, the organizers reported, according to UNN.

Details

Based on the results of the preliminary selection, a longlist of participants will be formed, who will continue to participate in the National Selection. They will be offered to sign an agreement with Suspilne until November 21, and the list itself will include up to 15 performers - it will be announced later.

The organizers also added that the longlist participants must pass an audition, personal participation in which is mandatory with the participation of music producer Jamala. Based on the results of the audition, a list of finalists for the selection will be chosen by December 15, which will include up to 9 performers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian singer, actress and TV presenter Olya Polyakova announced her application for participation in the national selection for "Eurovision 2026".