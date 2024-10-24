Health deteriorated due to stress: three people hospitalized in Khmelnytsky region after Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
After the attack by Russian drones on Khmelnytsky region, three people were hospitalized due to stress-related health problems. Their condition is satisfactory and they are being provided with the necessary medical care.
Today, on October 24, three people were hospitalized after an enemy attack by “Shahed” in Khmelnytsky region . They are currently in the Starokonstantinovka multidisciplinary hospital in the cardiology and therapeutic departments. This was told by the director of the medical institution Lyudmila Hnatyuk in a commentary to Suspilne Khmelnytsky, reports UNN.
“The people are not injured, they were admitted under stress with deteriorating health. Currently, their condition is not critical, it is satisfactory. There are no children among the hospitalized. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care,” said Lyudmyla Hnatyuk.
Recall
In Khmelnytsky region in the morning, 8 enemy drones of the “Shahed” type were shot down, an apartment building, a hotel, a library were damaged, and one person was injured.