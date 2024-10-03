Explosions occurred in Kyiv: air defense is working - Head of KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in the city due to a possible attack by enemy drones.
Explosions have been heard in Kyiv. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Add
The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, said that air defense is in place in the capital.
Recall
An air alert was issued in Kyiv due to a possible attack by enemy UAVs.
Air alert declared in Kyiv: air defense operation is possible03.10.24, 23:33 • 39821 view