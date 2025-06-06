Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

Tonight, June 6, the Russians are massively attacking various regions of Ukraine with strike drones, cruise missiles and ballistics. Against the background of the shelling, explosions were heard in Lutsk and Chernihiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the mayor of Lutsk Igor Polishchuk, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

Details

Yes, in Lutsk it was reported about the work of the Air Defense Forces on an enemy strike drone, and in Chernihiv they reported about shelling with ballistics.

An explosion of ballistic missiles was recorded on the outskirts of the city - said the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

At 01:13 he reported that a Shahed explosion was recorded near a multi-storey building, as a result of which the doors and windows of the building were damaged.

Igor Polishchuk also reported on the work of air defense in the city and explosions.

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling