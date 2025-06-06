An alert has been declared in Kyiv and most regions due to the threat of combined shelling
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine on the night of June 6 due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons and attack drones. Air defense is working in the capital.
An air alert has been declared in a number of regions, as well as in Kyiv, due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons and drones. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.
Details
On the night of June 6, an air alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital. City authorities reported a possible combined attack by the Russian Federation.
Russian strike drones are approaching Kyiv from several directions. There is also a possible threat of the enemy using missile weapons
"A number of targets are recorded in the airspace of the region and moving towards the capital. Air defense will be working, it may be loud. Our soldiers will do everything possible to destroy the threat," he added.
