An alert has been declared in Kyiv and most regions due to the threat of combined shelling

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 16352 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 47382 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 53132 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 57937 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 65846 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 58002 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 88043 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62652 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49173 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67630 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
68%
750mm
Popular news

Xi, Trump hold phone talks

June 5, 01:17 PM • 12616 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

June 5, 01:20 PM • 75478 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 43430 views

"I am with Ukraine": Trump made a statement at the White House

04:44 PM • 35382 views

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

07:47 PM • 9524 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 43517 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 131351 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 141983 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 200767 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 240722 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 101365 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 67275 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 111687 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 336927 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 178283 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

An alert has been declared in Kyiv and most regions due to the threat of combined shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

An air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine on the night of June 6 due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons and attack drones. Air defense is working in the capital.

An alert has been declared in Kyiv and most regions due to the threat of combined shelling

An air alert has been declared in a number of regions, as well as in Kyiv, due to the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons and drones. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 6, an air alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital. City authorities reported a possible combined attack by the Russian Federation.

Russian strike drones are approaching Kyiv from several directions. There is also a possible threat of the enemy using missile weapons

- wrote Timur Tkachenko.

"A number of targets are recorded in the airspace of the region and moving towards the capital. Air defense will be working, it may be loud. Our soldiers will do everything possible to destroy the threat," he added.

russia may launch a "retaliatory strike" on Ukraine as early as tonight - MP05.06.25, 18:20 • 2100 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9