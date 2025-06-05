The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

On Thursday, June 5, Russian assault groups launched an active offensive on Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia region). This was reported by the analytical project DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

According to DeepState, on the morning of June 5, Russian assault groups launched active offensive operations in an area that had long been one of the quietest on the front.

The Katsaps are conducting offensive operations with numerous groups of up to 7 people in order to occupy Malynivka, but in the first day the enemy broke into the gray zone and seeped into the forest belts east of the village - the report says.

It is noted that some invaders moved directly through the field in the hope of catching the Defense Forces by surprise.

According to the soldiers of the Defense Forces, an interesting fact is that equipment is almost not recorded, only buggies.

"Given the specifics of the area, there are also shooting battles, as there is no large saturation with drones. Artillery and drones are working on the enemy. It is expected that the assault actions will continue tomorrow," the project's analysts write.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day on June 5, 99 combat clashes have taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Toretsk directions. The enemy is attacking border communities with artillery.

