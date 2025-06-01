The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW

Limited or attempted broader offensives by the Russian Armed Forces were recorded in various directions of the front, while Ukrainian defenders pushed the enemy back in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that the Kremlin continues to build a base for continuing a protracted war with Ukraine and a possible conflict with NATO, and statements by representatives on "defense" of the Russian Federation indicate greater intentions than an attempt to occupy 4 regions of Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Ukrainian troops advanced in the western part of Zaporizhzhia. The Institute for the Study of War analyzed the advance of Ukrainian defenders:

Geolocation video recordings published on May 30 indicate that Ukrainian forces recently advanced south of Kamyanske (southwest of Orikhiv). - writes ISW.

Overall, Ukrainian troops have recently advanced near Vovchansk and Toretsk, as well as in the western part of Zaporizhzhia, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile, the occupiers carried out limited offensives in the Kherson direction on May 31, but did not advance.

But, according to ISW, Russian troops recently advanced in the direction of Kurakhove. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces continued offensive operations in the Novopavlivka direction on May 31, but did not advance. No advances, despite an attempted offensive in the Pokrovsk direction (data from May 31). The invaders also carried out offensive operations near Toretsk itself, but according to ISW, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also advanced near this settlement.

The Russian Armed Forces conducted an offensive north of Lyman near Torske; northeast of Siversk near Hryhorivka; east of Siversk near Verkhnyokamyanske; southeast of Siversk near Ivano-Darivka. It is reported that the invaders continued attempts at offensive operations in the Chasiv Yar direction - the enemy did not advance, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian troops also attacked northeast of Kupyansk; north of Kupyansk. However, it was in the Kharkiv direction that Ukrainian troops recently advanced, ISW writes.

The invaders continued offensive operations in the Sumy region on May 31, but did not achieve confirmed progress.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues efforts to prepare Russian society and the Russian defense industrial base (OPK) for a protracted war with Ukraine and a potential future war with NATO, ISW writes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 30 allowing the Russian government to deprive shareholders of defense industrial enterprises of their rights if the enterprise fails to fulfill state defense orders during martial law. The decree allows the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to appoint a management company.

Putin is likely establishing legal conditions that would allow the Russian government to seize elements of the Russian economy and OPK in the event that the Kremlin imposes full martial law - writes ISW.

Also, the Institute for the Study of War reminded that the Kremlin continues to blackmail regarding the likely threat of Ukraine losing territories.

The head of the Russian State Duma's defense committee, Andriy Kartapolov, told the Kremlin's TASS news agency on May 31 that Ukraine allegedly "risks losing the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv" if it refuses a peaceful settlement. He stated that every day that Ukraine delays a diplomatic resolution to the war allegedly "worsens the conditions for Ukraine."

During May 31, 166 combat clashes took place at the front in 166 combat clashes, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians launched missile and air strikes, and carried out thousands of shellings of the Armed Forces positions.

