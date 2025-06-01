The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 34541 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 84095 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 91167 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 96396 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 100639 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 124032 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 144390 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130328 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 110079 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 296489 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.5m/s
46%
751mm
Popular news

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

June 1, 12:39 AM • 18946 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

June 1, 03:10 AM • 56614 views

The star of the cult series "Desperate Housewives" has died after a long battle with cancer

04:45 AM • 11274 views

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

05:26 AM • 4768 views

Massive attack on Kyiv region: air defense forces shot down drones and missiles, there are damaged houses

06:49 AM • 14407 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

04:00 AM • 34541 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 169935 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 189439 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 197153 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 296489 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 84095 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 78577 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 112280 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 96834 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 169117 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1756 views

Ukrainian troops advanced west of Zaporizhzhia, near Vovchansk and Toretsk. The Kremlin is preparing for a protracted war with Ukraine and a possible conflict with NATO.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW

Limited or attempted broader offensives by the Russian Armed Forces were recorded in various directions of the front, while Ukrainian defenders pushed the enemy back in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that the Kremlin continues to build a base for continuing a protracted war with Ukraine and a possible conflict with NATO, and statements by representatives on "defense" of the Russian Federation indicate greater intentions than an attempt to occupy 4 regions of Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

Ukrainian troops advanced in the western part of Zaporizhzhia. The Institute for the Study of War analyzed the advance of Ukrainian defenders:

Geolocation video recordings published on May 30 indicate that Ukrainian forces recently advanced south of Kamyanske (southwest of Orikhiv).

- writes ISW.

Overall, Ukrainian troops have recently advanced near Vovchansk and Toretsk, as well as in the western part of Zaporizhzhia, according to the analysis.

Meanwhile, the occupiers carried out limited offensives in the Kherson direction on May 31, but did not advance.

The Zaporizhzhia region was attacked more than 500 times in a day: there are wounded and destroyed houses01.06.25, 11:06 • 1020 views

But, according to ISW, Russian troops recently advanced in the direction of Kurakhove. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces continued offensive operations in the Novopavlivka direction on May 31, but did not advance. No advances, despite an attempted offensive in the Pokrovsk direction (data from May 31). The invaders also carried out offensive operations near Toretsk itself, but according to ISW, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also advanced near this settlement.

The Russian Armed Forces conducted an offensive north of Lyman near Torske; northeast of Siversk near Hryhorivka; east of Siversk near Verkhnyokamyanske; southeast of Siversk near Ivano-Darivka. It is reported that the invaders continued attempts at offensive operations in the Chasiv Yar direction - the enemy did not advance, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian troops also attacked northeast of Kupyansk; north of Kupyansk. However, it was in the Kharkiv direction that Ukrainian troops recently advanced, ISW writes.

Another bridge collapsed in Russia01.06.25, 08:26 • 4788 views

The invaders continued offensive operations in the Sumy region on May 31, but did not achieve confirmed progress.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues efforts to prepare Russian society and the Russian defense industrial base (OPK) for a protracted war with Ukraine and a potential future war with NATO, ISW writes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 30 allowing the Russian government to deprive shareholders of defense industrial enterprises of their rights if the enterprise fails to fulfill state defense orders during martial law. The decree allows the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to appoint a management company.

Putin is likely establishing legal conditions that would allow the Russian government to seize elements of the Russian economy and OPK in the event that the Kremlin imposes full martial law

- writes ISW.

Also, the Institute for the Study of War reminded that the Kremlin continues to blackmail regarding the likely threat of Ukraine losing territories.

The head of the Russian State Duma's defense committee, Andriy Kartapolov, told the Kremlin's TASS news agency on May 31 that Ukraine allegedly "risks losing the cities of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv" if it refuses a peaceful settlement. He stated that every day that Ukraine delays a diplomatic resolution to the war allegedly "worsens the conditions for Ukraine."

Let us remind you

During May 31, 166 combat clashes took place at the front in 166 combat clashes, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians launched missile and air strikes, and carried out thousands of shellings of the Armed Forces positions.

Two railway disasters in Russia: there are dead and wounded in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russian media write about explosive devices01.06.25, 10:39 • 1310 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9