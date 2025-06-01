The Zaporizhzhia region was attacked more than 500 times in a day: there are wounded and destroyed houses

The last day in Zaporizhzhia region was extremely tense - more than 500 shellings by Russian troops were recorded. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov on the telethon, reports UNN.

The last day for Zaporizhzhia region was quite difficult. Let's start with the fact that the enemy shelled the territory of Zaporizhzhia region more than 500 times. Mostly these were frontline settlements. 17 settlements. But the enemy also terrorized the regional center - the city of Zaporizhzhia. During the day we received 32 reports of destruction of houses and structures. And all this in just one day - Fedorov noted.

According to him, the most intense attacks lasted at night: the air raid alert lasted for 12 hours. At about 4:00 am, shelling began with Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles.

Today we have a report that the enemy hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure with 7 Shaheds, as well as one missile - added the head of the RMA.

As a result of the attacks, three people were injured. A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized, her condition is moderate.

Two more - a 46-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man - received assistance on the spot and refused hospitalization. According to preliminary data, three high-rise buildings, 29 private houses (some of them completely destroyed), 10 non-residential buildings, commercial premises, garages and one critical infrastructure object were damaged.

Residents of destroyed houses will be provided with "eRecovery" certificates for the purchase of new housing. Utility services are already working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

Earlier, Fedorov reported that on June 1, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, injuring a person. Critical infrastructure and private houses were damaged, and fires broke out.