Another bridge collapsed in Russia

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 19415 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 59422 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 80269 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 86582 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 92816 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 121984 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 143068 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130051 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109816 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 289700 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.5m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news

A pre-trial detention center inmate defrauded military families of UAH 350,000 by selling non-existent electronic warfare spare parts

May 31, 09:07 PM • 13137 views

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

May 31, 10:23 PM • 15418 views

Russia attacks Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles

May 31, 10:59 PM • 5296 views

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train: there are dead and wounded (video)

12:39 AM • 11138 views

The US has announced a deadline for negotiations: Trump and Rubio are preparing a decision

03:10 AM • 39701 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

04:00 AM • 19415 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 162471 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 182577 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 190414 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 289700 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 59422 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 75440 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 109383 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 94325 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 166724 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

A bridge collapsed in the Kursk region of Russia while a train was moving. Part of the locomotive fell on the road, the driver suffered leg injuries, and traffic was blocked.

Another bridge collapsed in Russia

On the morning of June 1, it became known about the collapse of another bridge in Russia, in the Kursk region, during the movement of a freight locomotive. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the Governor of the Kursk region, Oleksandr Hinshtein, reports UNN.

Tonight, on the 48th km of the Trosna-Kalynivka highway in the Zaliznogorsk district, a bridge collapsed during the movement of a freight locomotive.

- the official said in a statement.

Hinshtein said that part of the train fell on the road under the bridge.

According to preliminary information, one of the locomotive drivers injured his legs 

- the governor wrote.

"The road under the bridge is blocked, traffic is organized in a detour. The cause of the bridge collapse will be established. All operational services are working on the spot," Hinshtein added.

Let us remind you

In the Bryansk region of Russia, on the night of June 1, a bridge collapsed on a passenger train that was traveling on the Moscow - Klymova route. The train derailed. As a result of the incident, seven people died.

According to operational information as of 07:00, 47 people were hospitalized, including three children. Three victims are in serious condition, including one child. This was reported by the governor of the region, Oleksandr Bogomaz. 

An explosion occurred on a railroad in Russia: 22 coal cars derailed06.11.24, 17:33 • 18772 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9