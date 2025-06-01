Another bridge collapsed in Russia

On the morning of June 1, it became known about the collapse of another bridge in Russia, in the Kursk region, during the movement of a freight locomotive. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the Governor of the Kursk region, Oleksandr Hinshtein, reports UNN.

Tonight, on the 48th km of the Trosna-Kalynivka highway in the Zaliznogorsk district, a bridge collapsed during the movement of a freight locomotive. - the official said in a statement.

Hinshtein said that part of the train fell on the road under the bridge.

According to preliminary information, one of the locomotive drivers injured his legs - the governor wrote.

"The road under the bridge is blocked, traffic is organized in a detour. The cause of the bridge collapse will be established. All operational services are working on the spot," Hinshtein added.

Let us remind you

In the Bryansk region of Russia, on the night of June 1, a bridge collapsed on a passenger train that was traveling on the Moscow - Klymova route. The train derailed. As a result of the incident, seven people died.

According to operational information as of 07:00, 47 people were hospitalized, including three children. Three victims are in serious condition, including one child. This was reported by the governor of the region, Oleksandr Bogomaz.

An explosion occurred on a railroad in Russia: 22 coal cars derailed