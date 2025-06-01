$41.530.00
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
04:00 AM • 34551 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 84110 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 91176 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 96405 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 100646 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 124035 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 144393 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130328 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 110079 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 296492 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Two railway disasters in Russia: there are dead and wounded in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russian media write about explosive devices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

In the Bryansk region, 7 people died and more than 60 were injured due to the collapse of the bridge. In the Kursk region, part of the train fell on the road, the driver was injured.

Two railway disasters in Russia: there are dead and wounded in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russian media write about explosive devices

According to the Russian Federation, "due to the undermining of the support" in the Bryansk region, a bridge with a truck collapsed, while the "Klimove-Moscow" passenger train was passing there.

In the Kursk region, as a result of the collapse of the bridge, part of the train fell on the road, the locomotive driver was injured, and the road was also blocked.

Transmits UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Two railway disasters in Russia on Sunday night. According to updated data from Russian media, in the Bryansk region, according to the latest data, as a result of the collapse of the bridge, seven people died, 66 were injured, 44 of them were hospitalized.

Three victims, including one child, are in serious condition.

- it is said in the post.

Also, according to representatives of the Russian Railways (RZD), in the Kursk region, during the movement of a freight train at the 48th kilometer of the Trosna-Kalynivka highway, the span of the bridge fell.

According to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksandr Khinshtein, one of the locomotive drivers suffered leg injuries as a result of this incident. It is currently known that the road that passes under the bridge is closed, while traffic is possible only in a detour.

The Russian Federation claims explosive devices that led to catastrophic consequences.

The cause of the accidents in the Bryansk and Krushyna regions was the planted explosive devices - writes a number of Russian media and Telegram channels.

In Krushyna, they were allegedly placed under the canvas approximately 30 meters from the bridge and one of the supports.

As a result of the explosion, part of the locomotive collapsed down, the other - hung over the precipice.

Let's remind

UNN reported that in the Bryansk region of Russia, on the night of June 1, the bridge collapsed on a passenger train.

Information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine's attack on Putin's helicopter during a trip to the Kursk region is fake - Stratcom28.05.25, 00:15 • 3094 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
