Two railway disasters in Russia: there are dead and wounded in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russian media write about explosive devices

According to the Russian Federation, "due to the undermining of the support" in the Bryansk region, a bridge with a truck collapsed, while the "Klimove-Moscow" passenger train was passing there.

In the Kursk region, as a result of the collapse of the bridge, part of the train fell on the road, the locomotive driver was injured, and the road was also blocked.

Two railway disasters in Russia on Sunday night. According to updated data from Russian media, in the Bryansk region, according to the latest data, as a result of the collapse of the bridge, seven people died, 66 were injured, 44 of them were hospitalized.

Three victims, including one child, are in serious condition. - it is said in the post.

Also, according to representatives of the Russian Railways (RZD), in the Kursk region, during the movement of a freight train at the 48th kilometer of the Trosna-Kalynivka highway, the span of the bridge fell.

According to the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksandr Khinshtein, one of the locomotive drivers suffered leg injuries as a result of this incident. It is currently known that the road that passes under the bridge is closed, while traffic is possible only in a detour.

The Russian Federation claims explosive devices that led to catastrophic consequences.

The cause of the accidents in the Bryansk and Krushyna regions was the planted explosive devices - writes a number of Russian media and Telegram channels.

In Krushyna, they were allegedly placed under the canvas approximately 30 meters from the bridge and one of the supports.

As a result of the explosion, part of the locomotive collapsed down, the other - hung over the precipice.

UNN reported that in the Bryansk region of Russia, on the night of June 1, the bridge collapsed on a passenger train.

