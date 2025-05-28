$41.570.06
47.300.30
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 70736 views

May 27, 11:19 AM • 75349 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 87595 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 144280 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 222191 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 185685 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 185344 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 164659 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116207 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 100279 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine's attack on Putin's helicopter during a trip to the Kursk region is fake - Stratcom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Russian media spread false information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine's attack on Putin's helicopter. The Center for Strategic Communications denied this, reminding that Putin visited the Kursk region by car.

Information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine's attack on Putin's helicopter during a trip to the Kursk region is fake - Stratcom

The information published by the Russian media that the helicopter of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during his trip to the Kursk region is not true. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (Stratcom), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the relevant information was published on the air of one of the Russian TV channels by the commander of the air defense division of the Russian Armed Forces, Yuriy Dashkin.

In fact: Putin visited the Kursk region on May 20 - this was his first trip to the region after the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the complete liberation of the territory from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, Putin's breakthrough through a swarm of drones on a helicopter is reported for the first time

- Stratcom points out.

They emphasize that pro-Kremlin media, covering Putin's trip, claimed that he was traveling around the region exclusively by car.

"Footage of the motorcade was shown on all federal TV channels. In addition, in these numbers, neither the Ministry of Defense nor the Kursk media and Telegram channels reported an UAV attack that would correspond to Dashkin's words in scale," Stratcom added.

Recall

The other day, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region, which the Russian Federation does not fully control. Putin in the Kursk region was primarily interested not in the condition of houses and the life of local residents, but in the construction of the NPP-2 in Kurchatov, which he visited on the fly.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

