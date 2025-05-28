Information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine's attack on Putin's helicopter during a trip to the Kursk region is fake - Stratcom

The information published by the Russian media that the helicopter of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during his trip to the Kursk region is not true. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (Stratcom), UNN informs.

It is noted that the relevant information was published on the air of one of the Russian TV channels by the commander of the air defense division of the Russian Armed Forces, Yuriy Dashkin.

In fact: Putin visited the Kursk region on May 20 - this was his first trip to the region after the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the complete liberation of the territory from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, Putin's breakthrough through a swarm of drones on a helicopter is reported for the first time - Stratcom points out.

They emphasize that pro-Kremlin media, covering Putin's trip, claimed that he was traveling around the region exclusively by car.

"Footage of the motorcade was shown on all federal TV channels. In addition, in these numbers, neither the Ministry of Defense nor the Kursk media and Telegram channels reported an UAV attack that would correspond to Dashkin's words in scale," Stratcom added.

The other day, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region, which the Russian Federation does not fully control. Putin in the Kursk region was primarily interested not in the condition of houses and the life of local residents, but in the construction of the NPP-2 in Kurchatov, which he visited on the fly.

