Air alert declared in Kyiv: air defense operation is possible
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urges all residents to immediately go to civil defense shelters to ensure safety.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to urgently go to civil defense shelters
Add
The Air Force warned of enemy UAVs headed for Kyiv.