Defenders of 2022 will gradually return from the front - Lieutenant General Gavrylyuk

Ukraine is finalizing the development of mechanisms that will allow the replacement of soldiers who have been performing combat missions since 2022. This was stated by Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk, who was then the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, during the Hour of Questions to the Government, writes UNN.

Details

The development of a mechanism for the training and replacement of troops currently performing tasks in combat areas, starting with those servicemen who have been performing tasks since 2022, is practically completed. - Gavryliuk said.

At the same time, Gavryliuk added that the replacement of soldiers fighting since February 24, 2022 is possible only when there is a human resource for training and replacement.

This (demobilization of soldiers in 2022 - ed.) will happen only when we have created a situation where there is a human resource for training and replacing the units that are fighting - the official explained.

Addition

At the time of this report, Ivan Gavryliuk was acting as the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov. However, today, the government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, announced that the Cabinet dismissed Ivan Gavryliuk from this position.

At the same time, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that Gavryliuk will remain part of the team. His new area of responsibility will be known in the near future.

"Lieutenant General Gavryliuk remains part of our team. We will announce his new area of responsibility in the near future. We continue to work for an effective army and our common victory," - Umerov said.