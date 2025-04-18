$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8772 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24406 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44357 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50022 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89023 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83452 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137778 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52575 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125652 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81312 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Defenders of 2022 will gradually return from the front - Lieutenant General Gavrylyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6848 views

Ukraine is preparing mechanisms to replace soldiers who have been fighting since 2022, but demobilization is possible only if there are human resources. Lieutenant General Gavrylyuk remains in the Ministry of Defense team.

Defenders of 2022 will gradually return from the front - Lieutenant General Gavrylyuk

Ukraine is finalizing the development of mechanisms that will allow the replacement of soldiers who have been performing combat missions since 2022. This was stated by Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk, who was then the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, during the Hour of Questions to the Government, writes UNN.

Details

The development of a mechanism for the training and replacement of troops currently performing tasks in combat areas, starting with those servicemen who have been performing tasks since 2022, is practically completed.

- Gavryliuk said.

At the same time, Gavryliuk added that the replacement of soldiers fighting since February 24, 2022 is possible only when there is a human resource for training and replacement.

This (demobilization of soldiers in 2022 - ed.) will happen only when we have created a situation where there is a human resource for training and replacing the units that are fighting

- the official explained.

Addition

At the time of this report, Ivan Gavryliuk was acting as the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov. However, today, the government's representative in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk, announced that the Cabinet dismissed Ivan Gavryliuk from this position.

At the same time, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that Gavryliuk will remain part of the team. His new area of responsibility will be known in the near future.

"Lieutenant General Gavryliuk remains part of our team. We will announce his new area of responsibility in the near future. We continue to work for an effective army and our common victory," - Umerov said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Suspilne
Ukraine
