Fico responded to Fiala's letter on the 18th package of sanctions: "Respect the Slovak national-state interest"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico refused to unconditionally unblock the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. He insists on EU gas guarantees for Slovakia after the cessation of Russian gas supplies from 2028.

Fico responded to Fiala's letter on the 18th package of sanctions: "Respect the Slovak national-state interest"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico refused to unconditionally unblock the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia. Fico wrote about this on Facebook in response to a letter from Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, UNN reports.

Details

Fico emphasized that he continues to insist on EU gas guarantees for Slovakia.

The Slovak Republic is a democratic and sovereign country. We have linked the sanctions package with the European Commission's proposal to stop the supply of Russian gas from January 1, 2028, and we ask the relevant players to provide the Slovak Republic with the necessary guarantees that after [that] we will have enough gas at moderate prices. This is a matter of Slovakia's national interests. I ask you to respect them

- he stated.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called on his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico not to hinder the adoption of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the EU. Fiala emphasized the importance of joint actions against Russia and warned of Slovakia's possible isolation.

Slovakia intends to reach an agreement by July 15 on stopping gas supplies and imposing sanctions against Russia12.07.25, 14:16 • 9971 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

