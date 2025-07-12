Slovakia intends to reach an agreement by July 15 on stopping gas supplies and imposing sanctions against Russia

Slovakia expects to reach an agreement with the European Commission and EU partners by Tuesday to ensure its energy security amid plans to stop importing Russian gas. Without this, the government is blocking a new package of sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fico, Bratislava wants to reach a political agreement with the European Commission and EU partners by Tuesday. This concerns guarantees that Slovakia will not suffer from the cutoff of Russian gas.

We need to win something in this fight, although it won't be a hundred percent result. We want political commitments, guarantees from partners and the Commission that this problem will not remain solely on Slovakia's shoulders - Fico stated.

He noted that one of the key topics of negotiations is the limitation of transit fees that Slovakia will have to pay for alternative routes for supplying non-Russian gas.

Recall

The EU has still not agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which the European Commission proposed on June 10. Slovakia is blocking it due to unresolved issues of gas supplies after 2027.