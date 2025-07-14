Kellogg heard reports from Budanov and Syrskyi in Kyiv: details

US President's Special Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, heard reports from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

I met with General Keith Kellogg – the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine. The substantive and frank conversation was dedicated to our common goal – achieving a stable and just peace - said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Umerov and Kellogg paid special attention to the development of joint projects for localizing weapons production in Ukraine and Europe. In particular, this concerns air defense systems and other critically important areas. Some projects are already being implemented, others are being prepared for launch.

Umerov reminded about Ukraine's unique combat experience, especially in the field of drones. Ukrainians are already ready to share it.

The issue of sanctions was also discussed, particularly against the Russian energy sector, which is a key source of war financing.

At the same time, Budanov, Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, and intelligence representatives held a separate briefing for the American delegation.

They informed about the operational situation, assessment of enemy plans, and Russia's preparation for a wider-scale war - not only against Ukraine, but also against NATO. They showed how Ukraine is responding to Russian aggression. General Syrskyi also outlined the priority needs of the Ukrainian army in terms of weaponry - Umerov said.

Recall

On July 14, President Zelenskyy met with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg to discuss ways to peace. The conversation concerned strengthening air defense, joint weapons production, and sanctions against Russia.