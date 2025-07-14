$41.780.04
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Kellogg heard reports from Budanov and Syrskyi in Kyiv: details

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2774 views

US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, heard reports from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Joint projects on localizing weapons production, sanctions against the Russian energy sector, and the operational situation were discussed.

US President's Special Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, during his visit to Kyiv, heard reports from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

I met with General Keith Kellogg – the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine. The substantive and frank conversation was dedicated to our common goal – achieving a stable and just peace

- said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Umerov and Kellogg paid special attention to the development of joint projects for localizing weapons production in Ukraine and Europe. In particular, this concerns air defense systems and other critically important areas. Some projects are already being implemented, others are being prepared for launch.

Umerov reminded about Ukraine's unique combat experience, especially in the field of drones. Ukrainians are already ready to share it.

The issue of sanctions was also discussed, particularly against the Russian energy sector, which is a key source of war financing.

At the same time, Budanov, Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, and intelligence representatives held a separate briefing for the American delegation.

They informed about the operational situation, assessment of enemy plans, and Russia's preparation for a wider-scale war - not only against Ukraine, but also against NATO. They showed how Ukraine is responding to Russian aggression. General Syrskyi also outlined the priority needs of the Ukrainian army in terms of weaponry

- Umerov said.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

