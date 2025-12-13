France won Junior Eurovision 2025, Ukraine took second place

Today, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final took place in Georgia. The representative of France won, and Ukrainian Sofiia Nersesyan took second place, UNN reports with reference to Public Broadcasting.

Details

On Saturday, December 13, the final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in Tbilisi at the Gymnastic Hall of Olympic City. Lou Deleuze won with the song Ce Monde. The winner received 248 points, 152 from the jury and 96 from the audience.

Eurovision 2026: 9 finalists of the National Selection named

Ukraine took 2nd place with 177 points.

Ukraine was represented at the contest by 10-year-old Sofiia Nersesyan from Kyiv. Sofiia performed under number 6 with the song "Motanka".

The song was written by Svitlana Tarabarova. The composition is dedicated to the most powerful Ukrainian amulet that mothers give to their children.