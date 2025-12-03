Eurovision 2026: 9 finalists of the National Selection named

The names of nine finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 have been announced. Among the longlist participants who did not make it to the list of finalists based on the results of two days of auditions, a rating online vote will be held in the Diia mobile application in January. This was reported by Suspilne Movlennya, writes UNN.

Details

Based on the results of the online voting, the last — tenth — participant of the final will be determined. The full list of finalists will be announced by January 15, 2026, and the final of the National Selection itself will take place in February.

The finalists are:

Jerry Heil;

Laud;

Leleka;

Molodi band;

Monokate;

Mr. Vel;

The Elliens band;

Valeriya Force;

ShchukaRyba band.

It was a very difficult choice – forming the shortlist for the national selection. Ahead is the audience vote. And I want to ask everyone not to neglect it, because the fate of six artists is being decided. Therefore, it is very important that the audience is active and votes for their favorites - commented on the choice the producer of the national selection, Ukrainian singer Jamala.

Recall

In August, Vienna was chosen as the host city for Eurovision 2026, which will take place at the Wiener Stadthalle. This became possible thanks to the victory of Austria's representative Jay Jay in the 2025 competition.

Eurovision changes voting rules after scandals surrounding Israel – Media