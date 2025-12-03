Eurovision 2026: 9 finalists of the National Selection named

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
03:01 AM • 12073 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 20226 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 19081 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 31287 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 70131 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 47500 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 38269 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33688 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59435 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 56198 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 5510 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 8992 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 15386 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 9652 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 8832 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 10045 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 29899 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 39554 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 37890 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 38868 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Zelenska
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Republic of Ireland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 48749 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 51041 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 106618 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 80824 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 96736 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News
The Diplomat

Eurovision 2026: 9 finalists of the National Selection named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Nine finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 have been announced. The tenth participant of the final will be chosen by online voting in the Diia application among the longlist participants.

Eurovision 2026: 9 finalists of the National Selection named

The names of nine finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 have been announced. Among the longlist participants who did not make it to the list of finalists based on the results of two days of auditions, a rating online vote will be held in the Diia mobile application in January. This was reported by Suspilne Movlennya, writes UNN.

Details

Based on the results of the online voting, the last — tenth — participant of the final will be determined. The full list of finalists will be announced by January 15, 2026, and the final of the National Selection itself will take place in February.

The finalists are:

  • Jerry Heil;
    • Laud;
      • Leleka;
        • Molodi band;
          • Monokate;
            • Mr. Vel;
              • The Elliens band;
                • Valeriya Force;
                  • ShchukaRyba band.

                    It was a very difficult choice – forming the shortlist for the national selection. Ahead is the audience vote. And I want to ask everyone not to neglect it, because the fate of six artists is being decided. Therefore, it is very important that the audience is active and votes for their favorites

                    - commented on the choice the producer of the national selection, Ukrainian singer Jamala.

                    Recall

                    In August, Vienna was chosen as the host city for Eurovision 2026, which will take place at the Wiener Stadthalle. This became possible thanks to the victory of Austria's representative Jay Jay in the 2025 competition.

                    Eurovision changes voting rules after scandals surrounding Israel – Media21.11.25, 18:10 • 8922 views

                    Olga Rozgon

                    SocietyCulture
                    Musician
                    Suspilne
                    Vienna