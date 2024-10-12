Norway establishes military attaché post in Kyiv for defense cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
The Norwegian Ministry of Defense is establishing a military attaché in Kyiv to establish defense cooperation. This will facilitate investment by Norwegian companies and possible production in Ukraine.
The Norwegian Ministry of Defense has established a military attaché post in Kyiv. According to the country's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, this will be important for Norwegian companies to establish production in Ukraine. He said this in a commentary to the Forsvarets forum portal, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Details
The new official at the embassy in Ukraine will be responsible for communication and cooperation between Norwegian and Ukrainian scientists and industry in the field of defense innovation and industrial development.
Significant investment and private sector involvement is needed to meet Ukraine's enormous needs. Norwegian companies want to share their knowledge, experience and solutions in both the short and long term. The Ukrainian side is also asking for this
He also emphasized that in the long run, it may become relevant for Norwegian companies to establish production in Ukraine.
Recall
Norway is allocating 967 million kroner (about $89.9 million - ed.) for four new projects aimed at increasing capacity, including the production of rocket engines and components for creating explosives.
Norway considers building a fence on the border with Russia29.09.24, 23:57 • 22529 views