Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Norway considers building a fence on the border with Russia

Norway considers building a fence on the border with Russia

The Norwegian government is considering building a fence on the border with Russia to improve security. This could help in the event of a refugee influx, as in 2015, when 5,000 people arrived through a single border crossing.

The Norwegian government is considering building a fence along the border with Russia to improve the security situation in the country. This was reported by Yle with reference to NRK, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the fence should help in the event that a stream of refugees flows from Russia to Norway. A similar situation occurred in the Scandinavian country in 2015, when 5,000 asylum seekers from Russia arrived on foot and bicycles through Sturskug, the only border crossing between Norway and Russia.

Norwegian Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mel said that the construction of a fence could be one of the ways to improve the security situation. According to NRK, Mel was inspired by the example of Finland, which continues to build fences on the border with Russia.

According to the head of the Norwegian Ministry of Justice, the construction of barriers is an expensive process, so it is necessary to assess the feasibility of such investments. Mel believes that investments can also be made in the purchase of drones to patrol the territory, as well as in increasing the number of border guards in Storskug.

It is unclear whether the fence will be erected along the entire Norwegian-Russian border or only on a separate section of it. The land border between Norway and Russia is 200 kilometers long.

Recall

Finland plans to build 200 km of fence on its eastern border with Russia by the end of 2026. The fence will be taller (3.5 meters) and denser than previously planned, and the project is progressing on schedule and within budget.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
finlandFinland
norwayNorway
estoniaEstonia

