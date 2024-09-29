Norway considers building a fence on the border with Russia

The Norwegian government is considering building a fence along the border with Russia to improve the security situation in the country. This was reported by Yle with reference to NRK, according to UNN.

It is noted that the fence should help in the event that a stream of refugees flows from Russia to Norway. A similar situation occurred in the Scandinavian country in 2015, when 5,000 asylum seekers from Russia arrived on foot and bicycles through Sturskug, the only border crossing between Norway and Russia.

Norwegian Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mel said that the construction of a fence could be one of the ways to improve the security situation. According to NRK, Mel was inspired by the example of Finland, which continues to build fences on the border with Russia.

According to the head of the Norwegian Ministry of Justice, the construction of barriers is an expensive process, so it is necessary to assess the feasibility of such investments. Mel believes that investments can also be made in the purchase of drones to patrol the territory, as well as in increasing the number of border guards in Storskug.

It is unclear whether the fence will be erected along the entire Norwegian-Russian border or only on a separate section of it. The land border between Norway and Russia is 200 kilometers long.

Finland plans to build 200 km of fence on its eastern border with Russia by the end of 2026. The fence will be taller (3.5 meters) and denser than previously planned, and the project is progressing on schedule and within budget.