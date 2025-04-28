An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of enemy ballistic missiles, UNN writes, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

"Threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the regions where an air alert has been declared!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in social networks.

Later, they reported a high-speed target in the Sumy region in the western direction, and then - a target in the north of the Poltava region in the western direction.

Air alert in Kyiv and a number of regions.

Air defense systems are operating in the Cherkasy region amid the threat of enemy drones