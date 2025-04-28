An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 21152 views

April 27, 07:17 PM • 24909 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

April 27, 04:20 PM • 31735 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM • 60288 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107929 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93803 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68127 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138231 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67423 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52530 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Publications
Exclusives
The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 21152 views

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138231 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115173 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143665 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193741 views
Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ivan Fedorov

Scott Bessent

Ukraine

United States

China

Washington, D.C.

Iran

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107930 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44485 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79787 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70426 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73936 views
9K720 Iskander

Pantsir missile system

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4044 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missile use. Air defense systems are operating in Cherkasy region due to the threat of enemy drones.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of enemy ballistic missiles, UNN writes, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

"Threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the regions where an air alert has been declared!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in social networks.

Later, they reported a high-speed target in the Sumy region in the western direction, and then - a target in the north of the Poltava region in the western direction.

Air alert in Kyiv and a number of regions.

Air defense systems are operating in the Cherkasy region amid the threat of enemy drones28.04.25, 09:29 • 2336 views

WarKyiv
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
