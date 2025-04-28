Air defense systems are operating in the Cherkasy region amid the threat of enemy drones

Air defense is working in the Cherkasy region against the background of the threat of enemy strike drones, said the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Air defense is working in the Cherkasy region. No photos, videos or locations! Take care of your safety! - wrote Taburets in Telegram.

Local publics reported an explosion in the Cherkasy area.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of enemy strike drones in the region: "Cherkasy region: groups of strike UAVs - heading for Zolotonosha, Smila, Cherkasy".

The Air Force also reported enemy drones in other regions.

"Sumy - enemy UAVs in the city area. Stay in shelters!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated after 9 o'clock. And later they reported that "a group of Shaheds - in the south of Sumy region. They are moving in the direction of Poltava region".

"Kyiv region - the threat of the use of strike UAVs!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported.

Air alert in a number of regions.

