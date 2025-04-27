Ukraine and the USA agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
US assistance will not be counted until the mineral resources agreement is signed. Ukraine has $50 billion in income from frozen Russian assets.
Kyiv has agreed that US assistance provided by Washington before the signing of the subsoil agreement will not be counted in it. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
According to him, he held an important meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, where the topic of the conversation was the agreement on minerals.
We have good progress. The main thing is that we have clearly defined our red lines, the agreement must comply with European obligations, and also not contradict the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine. It must be ratified by the parliament. Agreements have been reached that the document does not include assistance provided before its signing.
He also noted that Ukraine already has confirmed $50 billion in income from frozen Russian assets, which will be used for budgetary needs, fixing military expenditures, and rapid recovery.
But our goal is full confiscation. In addition to their confiscation, we proposed the introduction of a special duty on the import of Russian goods, the proceeds from which will be directed to the fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This is an economic mechanism of reparations that allows us to act without waiting for political changes in Russia.
He added that sanctions against Russia remain an important tool of pressure, because "the aggressor is constantly trying to weaken them."
An agreement on rare earth minerals with Ukraine will be concluded. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Mike Volz. According to him, the negotiators "worked hard over the weekend" and US President Donald Trump "is determined to do it."
