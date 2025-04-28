"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is resisting the reform of the agency under her control, because the current model of work suits her personally. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the chairman of the board of the NGO "Extraordinary Commission for Combating Corruption and Sabotage" Serhiy Kosenko.

Details

Recently, Olena Duma again criticized draft law №12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself called her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

It is quite logical that Olena Duma is resisting the reform of the agency and does not want to change the legislation, because it suits her completely. Personally, she is doing great. She is satisfied with everything. Therefore, there is resistance, and there will be - why does she need other legislation - said Serhiy Kosenko.

In his opinion, if the current model of management of seized assets is maintained, trust from the business side in ARMA will fall even more.

At the same time, Kosenko believes that the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, and the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, should act within the Constitution and laws of Ukraine.

And if Radina has discovered or knows something - she must act in a legal way. There is a criminal code, there is a deputy's appeal, many mechanisms - he added.

Let's add

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, cited the case when the Anti-Corruption Committee contacted ARMA with a question about how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, i.e. about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhirya, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on MP Radina to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under the leadership of Duma and noted that during her year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that brought income as of the end of 2024.

In addition, according to the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee, despite the availability of dozens of seized commercial properties in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the revenue to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, and not by ARMA-conducted tenders.