$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3334 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 9892 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7284 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10329 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 15854 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 16136 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11717 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17098 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64410 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57285 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
23%
758 mm
Popular news

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 19195 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 13372 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 11166 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 23696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23056 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 15855 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 16136 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 17098 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64410 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 166387 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Italy

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 3926 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23477 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 24085 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 139394 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 54016 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6926 views

Olena Duma is resisting the reform of ARMA because she is satisfied with the current model. Kosenko believes that business distrust of ARMA will increase if the system is not changed.

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is resisting the reform of the agency under her control, because the current model of work suits her personally. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the chairman of the board of the NGO "Extraordinary Commission for Combating Corruption and Sabotage" Serhiy Kosenko.

Details

Recently, Olena Duma again criticized draft law №12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself called her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

It is quite logical that Olena Duma is resisting the reform of the agency and does not want to change the legislation, because it suits her completely. Personally, she is doing great. She is satisfied with everything. Therefore, there is resistance, and there will be - why does she need other legislation

- said Serhiy Kosenko.

In his opinion, if the current model of management of seized assets is maintained, trust from the business side in ARMA will fall even more. 

At the same time, Kosenko believes that the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, and the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, should act within the Constitution and laws of Ukraine. 

And if Radina has discovered or knows something - she must act in a legal way. There is a criminal code, there is a deputy's appeal, many mechanisms

- he added.

Let's add

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, cited the case when the Anti-Corruption Committee contacted ARMA with a question about how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, i.e. about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhirya, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on MP Radina to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under the leadership of Duma and noted that during her year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that brought income as of the end of 2024. 

In addition, according to the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee, despite the availability of dozens of seized commercial properties in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the revenue to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, and not by ARMA-conducted tenders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$65.11
Bitcoin
$93,972.30
S&P 500
$5,520.50
Tesla
$285.54
Газ TTF
$32.38
Золото
$3,304.09
Ethereum
$1,783.68