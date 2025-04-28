Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

The largest power outage in the country's history in Spain has caused chaos. And although there are still no official explanations, the Spanish National Intelligence Center CNI reported the possibility of a cyberattack. The Portuguese government also suggested the possibility of a computer attack. In turn, European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera said that there was no sign that the blackout in the region was provoked. This is reported by UNN with reference to El Pais.

Details

Power outages paralyzed the normal operation of infrastructure, mobile communications, roads, train stations, airports, businesses and buildings. Hundreds of elevator accidents have also been reported. Hospitals were not affected due to the use of generators.

The publication notes that the CNI points to the possibility of a cyberattack, the Portuguese government also suggested the possibility of a computer attack.

"There has never been anything like this before, this is an absolutely exceptional case," said Red Eléctrica, the public company responsible for the connection.

According to the head of the network, as of 13:00, the voltage began to gradually recover. Eduardo Prieto, director of the power grid operation service, confirmed that full recovery will take six to ten hours. That is, if all goes according to plan, then between 21:00 and 1:00 the whole country will have electricity.

European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera said in Brussels that after contacts with the Spanish and Portuguese authorities, "there is no indication that it was provoked."

At the same time, according to media reports, electricity supply has already been restored in southwestern France after the outage.

