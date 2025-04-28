Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3352 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 9930 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7306 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10340 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 15865 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 16142 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11722 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17105 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64416 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57287 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 19195 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 13372 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 11166 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 23696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23056 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 15850 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 16132 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 17095 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64408 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 166385 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Italy

UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 3916 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23473 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 24081 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 139393 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 54015 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2012 views

The largest blackout in history occurred in Spain and Portugal, paralyzing infrastructure. A cyberattack is being investigated, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

The largest power outage in the country's history in Spain has caused chaos. And although there are still no official explanations, the Spanish National Intelligence Center CNI reported the possibility of a cyberattack. The Portuguese government also suggested the possibility of a computer attack. In turn, European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera said that there was no sign that the blackout in the region was provoked. This is reported by UNN with reference to El Pais.

Details

Power outages paralyzed the normal operation of infrastructure, mobile communications, roads, train stations, airports, businesses and buildings. Hundreds of elevator accidents have also been reported. Hospitals were not affected due to the use of generators.

The publication notes that the CNI points to the possibility of a cyberattack, the Portuguese government also suggested the possibility of a computer attack.

"There has never been anything like this before, this is an absolutely exceptional case," said Red Eléctrica, the public company responsible for the connection.

According to the head of the network, as of 13:00, the voltage began to gradually recover. Eduardo Prieto, director of the power grid operation service, confirmed that full recovery will take six to ten hours. That is, if all goes according to plan, then between 21:00 and 1:00 the whole country will have electricity.

European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera said in Brussels that after contacts with the Spanish and Portuguese authorities, "there is no indication that it was provoked."

At the same time, according to media reports, electricity supply has already been restored in southwestern France after the outage.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal on Monday, leaving millions of people without electricity. Airports in the region have suspended operations.

Telecommunications were also affected, and residents of both countries said they had no access to mobile networks. A Spanish official said an investigation into the cause of the blackout was underway. A cyberattack is also possible.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Commission
France
Spain
Portugal
