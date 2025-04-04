Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov met with his Norwegian counterpart Gram. Norway will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than €2 billion in 2025, the largest in the country's history.
Rustem Umerov met with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram to discuss security cooperation. The parties focused on air defense and training of the Ukrainian military.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Norwegian counterpart Arild Gram. The parties discussed the transfer of F-16s, strengthening air defense, and Norway's ability to contribute to the financing of Ukrainian defense companies.
The Norwegian Ministry of Defense is establishing a military attaché in Kyiv to establish defense cooperation. This will facilitate investment by Norwegian companies and possible production in Ukraine.
Norway will provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King helicopters to support the operation and maintenance of the helicopters donated by Germany.
Denmark will not be able to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters after 2024 due to the transition to F-35 aircraft.
Norway, Finland and Sweden have agreed to create a military transport corridor through their northern territories to ensure the rapid transfer of military personnel and equipment.
In recent months, Norway has provided Ukraine with about NOK 1 billion (over EUR 84 million) in military aid. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude for Norway's unwavering support in the fight for freedom.
The US and Norwegian defense ministers discussed support for Ukraine, condemned Iranian aggression, and emphasized the importance of cooperation in the North due to russia's aggressive behavior.
A NATO headquarters will be established in Mikkeli, Finland, 140 kilometers from the Russian border, to plan exercises and command Finnish and Swedish forces if necessary.
Norway plans to increase the number of conscripts from 9,000 to 13,500 by 2036 by investing in a military training center near Oslo.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discussed with the Minister of Defense of Norway the expansion of cooperation in the defense industry and the urgent military needs of Ukraine.
Norway will start a training course for Ukrainian marines in small boat operations in the spring.
Norway plans to transfer ten more launchers and four more air defense fire control centers to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense against Russian missiles and drones.
During his visit to Norway, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed the purchase of weapons directly from Norwegian defense companies and the establishment of joint production of weapons in Ukraine.
Norway grants the Pentagon access to eight additional military facilities in Norway as part of an amendment to the bilateral defense cooperation agreement until 2022.