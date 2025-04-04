Bjørn Arild Gram

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13925 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24601 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62489 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210159 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120587 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388964 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308646 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213388 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244040 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255008 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128822 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128822 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210159 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210159 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388964 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388964 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252901 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308646 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1690 views

07:44 PM • 1690 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12475 views

05:58 PM • 12475 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43061 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43061 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71117 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71117 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56728 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56728 views
Norway prepares record military aid for Ukraine in 2025 - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov met with his Norwegian counterpart Gram. Norway will provide Ukraine with military aid worth more than €2 billion in 2025, the largest in the country's history.

War • January 9, 05:47 PM • 49902 views

Umerov visits Norway to discuss strengthening air defense and training of Ukrainian military

Rustem Umerov met with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram to discuss security cooperation. The parties focused on air defense and training of the Ukrainian military.

War • November 14, 08:13 PM • 53087 views

Norway to hand over six F-16 fighters to Ukraine in the near future - Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Norwegian counterpart Arild Gram. The parties discussed the transfer of F-16s, strengthening air defense, and Norway's ability to contribute to the financing of Ukrainian defense companies.

War • October 17, 01:55 PM • 14136 views

Norway establishes military attaché post in Kyiv for defense cooperation

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense is establishing a military attaché in Kyiv to establish defense cooperation. This will facilitate investment by Norwegian companies and possible production in Ukraine.

War • October 12, 05:42 PM • 31169 views

Norway to provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King helicopters

Norway will provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King helicopters to support the operation and maintenance of the helicopters donated by Germany.

War • July 9, 10:02 AM • 104783 views

Denmark will stop training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 after 2024

Denmark will not be able to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters after 2024 due to the transition to F-35 aircraft.

War • June 24, 10:30 PM • 29558 views

Norway, Finland and Sweden to create military transport corridor

Norway, Finland and Sweden have agreed to create a military transport corridor through their northern territories to ensure the rapid transfer of military personnel and equipment.

War • June 20, 11:36 PM • 18060 views

Norway has allocated over 84 million euros of military aid to Ukraine in recent months - the Ministry of Defense thanked

In recent months, Norway has provided Ukraine with about NOK 1 billion (over EUR 84 million) in military aid. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude for Norway's unwavering support in the fight for freedom.

War • April 26, 10:59 AM • 15099 views

US and Norwegian Defense Ministers discuss support for Ukraine and strategic partnership

The US and Norwegian defense ministers discussed support for Ukraine, condemned Iranian aggression, and emphasized the importance of cooperation in the North due to russia's aggressive behavior.

War • April 19, 12:19 AM • 29411 views

NATO headquarters to be established in Finland 140 km from the border with Russia

A NATO headquarters will be established in Mikkeli, Finland, 140 kilometers from the Russian border, to plan exercises and command Finnish and Swedish forces if necessary.

War • April 10, 01:32 AM • 36990 views

Norway, following Denmark, plans to increase the number of people liable for military service

Norway plans to increase the number of conscripts from 9,000 to 13,500 by 2036 by investing in a military training center near Oslo.

News of the World • April 2, 11:53 AM • 27309 views

Syrskyi and Umyerov discussed Ukraine's needs in artillery and anti-aircraft defense with the Minister of Defense of Norway

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discussed with the Minister of Defense of Norway the expansion of cooperation in the defense industry and the urgent military needs of Ukraine.

War • March 5, 01:37 PM • 27868 views

Norway to train Ukrainian marines to conduct operations with small boats

Norway will start a training course for Ukrainian marines in small boat operations in the spring.

War • February 15, 08:52 AM • 22303 views

Norway is going to transfer more NASAMS to Ukraine

Norway plans to transfer ten more launchers and four more air defense fire control centers to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense against Russian missiles and drones.

War • February 9, 01:25 PM • 27901 views

Deputy Umerov discusses arms supplies and joint production with Norwegian officials

During his visit to Norway, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine discussed the purchase of weapons directly from Norwegian defense companies and the establishment of joint production of weapons in Ukraine.

War • February 6, 09:10 AM • 23139 views

Norway gives the Pentagon access to eight military facilities on its territory

Norway grants the Pentagon access to eight additional military facilities in Norway as part of an amendment to the bilateral defense cooperation agreement until 2022.

News of the World • February 3, 02:06 AM • 36187 views