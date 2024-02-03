Norway gives the Pentagon access to eight military facilities on its territory

Norway and the United States have reached an agreement to expand the Pentagon's access to eight Norwegian military facilities. This was done as part of an addendum to the 2022 bilateral defense cooperation agreement, the Norwegian government said, UNN reports .

Details

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram and U.S. Ambassador to Oslo Mark Nathanson sign a document amending the agreement to allow the Pentagon to use eight additional military facilities in the country.

These are the following facilities: Andeya and Bardufoss airfields, the Sættermoen base and training ground in northern Norway, Erland airfield, Vernes base and Namsen fuel terminal in the central part of the country, the main naval base Gokonsvern near Bergen, and the underground complex in the Osmark caves in the south of the country.

Pending the approval of the Norwegian Parliament, these facilities can be used by Norway, the United States, and other allied forces for a number of military purposes. The signing promotes further development of the defense cooperation agreement approved by the Norwegian parliament in June 2022 the US Ambassador to Norway said in a statement.

Together with the airfields of Rugge, Evens and Sola, as well as the Ramsund naval base, which were previously granted under the current agreement, the United States will have access to a total of 12 military facilities in Norway.