Over the past day, June 27, the Defense Forces eliminated 970 servicemen of the Russian army, as well as dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 1016720 (+970) people,

tanks ‒ 10969 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22896 (+4) units,

artillery systems – 29630 (+13) units,

MLRS – 1425 (+0) units,

air defense systems ‒ 1188 (+0) units,

aircraft ‒ 416 (+0) units,

helicopters ‒ 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 42240 (+87),

cruise missiles ‒ 3388 (+0),

ships / boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines ‒ 1 (+0) unit,

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 53284 (+89) units,

special equipment ‒ 3921 (+0).

