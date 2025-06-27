Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

$41.660.13
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian army dropped an aerial bomb on an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: two people injured, livestock killedJune 26, 07:54 PM • 13064 views
An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - mayorJune 26, 08:07 PM • 11615 views
A large-scale air alert has been declared in UkraineJune 26, 10:17 PM • 26192 views
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEA12:28 AM • 16771 views
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 202202:54 AM • 8928 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 68035 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 158948 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 60813 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 94475 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 68234 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 76121 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 66412 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

On June 27, defense forces eliminated 970 Russian servicemen, as well as 1 tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 13 artillery systems, and 87 UAVs. The total enemy losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1 million people.

Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past day, June 27, the Defense Forces eliminated 970 servicemen of the Russian army, as well as dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 1016720 (+970) people,
    • tanks ‒ 10969 (+1) units,
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22896 (+4) units,
        • artillery systems – 29630 (+13) units,
          • MLRS – 1425 (+0) units,
            • air defense systems ‒ 1188 (+0) units,
              • aircraft ‒ 416 (+0) units,
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (+0) units,
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 42240 (+87),
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3388 (+0),
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (+0) unit,
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 53284 (+89) units,
                            • special equipment ‒ 3921 (+0).

                              Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, enterprise and garages damaged27.06.25, 05:39 • 2244 views

                              Olga Rozgon

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
