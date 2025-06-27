Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, enterprise and garages damaged

As a result of last night's Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, fires broke out and non-residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

The Russians launched at least 6 UAV strikes on the territory of the regional center. Buildings of an industrial enterprise, as well as the territory of a garage cooperative, were damaged. As a result of the attack, fires broke out. - he wrote.

Fedorov added that no people were injured.

Recall

Five people were injured as a result of 469 enemy attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on June 24, including Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts. 23 reports of property destruction, including homes and cars, were recorded.