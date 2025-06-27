$41.660.13
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, enterprise and garages damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, causing fires. At least six strikes damaged an industrial enterprise and a garage cooperative, with no casualties.

As a result of last night's Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, fires broke out and non-residential buildings were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

The Russians launched at least 6 UAV strikes on the territory of the regional center. Buildings of an industrial enterprise, as well as the territory of a garage cooperative, were damaged. As a result of the attack, fires broke out.

- he wrote.

Fedorov added that no people were injured.

Recall

Five people were injured as a result of 469 enemy attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on June 24, including Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts. 23 reports of property destruction, including homes and cars, were recorded.

War
Zaporizhzhia
