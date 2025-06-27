$41.660.13
European Commission announced the transfer of 2 million shells and €11 billion to Ukraine - Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

The European Commission confirmed its readiness to transfer 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine by 2025 and provide the remaining €11 billion in G7 loans. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also emphasized the continuation of financial, military, and political support for Ukraine.

European Commission announced the transfer of 2 million shells and €11 billion to Ukraine - Ursula von der Leyen

The European Commission announced its readiness to transfer 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine and provide the remaining 11 billion euros from G7 loans. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Details

As Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, noted, European countries have agreed to continue their financial support for Ukraine on all fronts: military, economic and political. They recently allocated 1 billion euros for the Ukrainian defense industry from the unexpected profits of frozen Russian assets.

We are on track to reach the target of 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition for Ukraine in 2025; and we are ready to frontload the remaining EUR 11 billion of G7 loans. We know how important it is for Ukraine to ask for this money

— stated the President of the European Commission.

Moreover, from a political point of view, the EU must continue to pressure Russia to force it into serious negotiations, starting with a real ceasefire.

Our 18th package of sanctions aims precisely at this. We must be able to have a coherent package soon

— emphasized Ursula von der Leyen.

She added that the European Commission accompanies Ukraine on its path to the EU and advocates for the opening of the first block of negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union.

Under relentless fire, Ukraine is passing reform after reform. It's impressive. This is why the Commission defends the opening of the first cluster of negotiation. Ukraine has delivered – now we must too. Because the accession process is based on merit. And Ukraine merits moving forward

— summarized Ursula von der Leyen.

Recall

On June 26, the European Council approved the extension of sanctions against Russia despite threats from Hungary and Slovakia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

European Commission
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
