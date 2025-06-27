Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022 27 June 2025

On Thursday, June 27, for the first time since July 2022, a death sentence was carried out in Japan – 34-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who was convicted of the brutal murder of nine men and women in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, was executed. This was reported by NHK, writes UNN.

Details

34-year-old Shiraishi was found guilty of luring victims - both men and women - to his apartment via social media in 2017, where he sexually assaulted, killed, and stole their money. He was charged with murder for mercenary motives and a number of other crimes.

Although his lawyer filed an appeal, Shiraishi himself later withdrew it, and the death sentence came into effect.

The sentence was carried out at the Tokyo Detention House on the morning of June 27. This is the first execution carried out in Japan since July 2022, and the first since the formation of the Ishiba government.

