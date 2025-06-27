The court has begun selecting a pre-trial restraint for Chernyshov

The High Anti-Corruption Court today began a session on electing a pre-trial measure for the current Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of power and obtaining illegal benefits on a particularly large scale, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Oleksiy Chernyshov stated before the court session that he was "determined and absolutely confident in his decisions." "I'm not ready yet to draw any conclusions about who is mistaken, who is not mistaken. This is about a case that took place three years ago," Chernyshov said.



Earlier, NABU and SAP sent a petition to the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a pre-trial measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million for Chernyshov and to remove him from office.

Chernyshov indicated that he was aware of the SAP's petition. "I know that there is such a petition from the SAP, I need time. To familiarize myself with it," he said.

Context

On June 24, Chernyshov, after visiting NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media reported that NABU and SAP detained two associates of Chernyshov last week – former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's place, and at the time of serving notices of suspicion to his associates, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the business trip of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was signed until the end of the week, which ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, fulfilling tasks related to opening hubs and issues of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of the business trip.

Chernyshov on June 22, amid previous rumors of "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his business trip abroad, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Additions

The SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving high-ranking officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories, which could have caused over UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The HACC sent to custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector.