Norway is going to transfer more NASAMS to Ukraine

Norway plans to transfer ten more launchers and four fire control centers of the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine. This was reported by the country's Defense Ministry on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Government (of Norway) proposes to the Norwegian Parliament to order ten more launchers and four more fire control centers of the NASAMS air defense system from Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace (KDA)," the Norwegian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

This is reportedly in addition to the purchase of equipment that has already been donated to Ukraine. The investment amounts to NOK 3.45 billion.

"The Norwegian NASAMs system saves Ukrainian lives and prevents the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. Russian missile and drone attacks are large-scale and brutal, so air defense is crucial for Ukraine. At the same time, I am concerned that we restore air defense capabilities for our own defense as soon as possible," said Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

Ramstein 18: Austin calls for "digging deep" to provide Ukraine with more air defense and interception capabilities