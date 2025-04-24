$41.520.14
Kyiv • UNN

 • 10837 views

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, with at least 9 people killed and more than 70 injured, including children. Rescuers eliminated 40 fires in 9 regions.

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

On the night of Thursday, April 24, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, with at least nine people killed and more than 70 injured. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, UNN informs.

Details

He noted that tonight the SES rescuers eliminated about 40 fires in 9 regions of the country. Kyiv and the region, Zhytomyr region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Khmelnytsky region, Sumy region and Zaporizhia were under a massive combined attack by Russia.

Kyiv was the most affected: rescuers worked at 13 locations. Tragic consequences in Sviatoshynskyi district. The rubble of the destroyed house is still being cleared there. Engineering forces, high-altitude climbers of the SES, and search dogs are involved. Phone calls can be heard from under the rubble - the search will continue until they are sure that everyone has been taken out. There is information about two children who still cannot be found at the scene

- said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, police officers are also going around apartments in nearby buildings, checking the condition of people. Psychologists from the SES and the police are involved at each location where people were injured.

"Attacks on civilians and emergency services during the rescue of people are Russia's style. We have experienced this repeatedly. That is why Ukraine insists on a complete and immediate ceasefire, because this is, first of all, the cessation of the killing of our people," Klymenko said.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, 9 people died. According to the SES, 63 more people were injured. 42 were hospitalized, including 6 children.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "demonstrates only the desire to kill."

In Kharkiv, there are wounded as a result of the night attack, multi-story buildings are damaged24.04.25, 05:26 • 5372 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv
