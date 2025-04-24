In Kharkiv, there are wounded as a result of the night attack, multi-story buildings are damaged

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kharkiv on the night of Thursday, April 24, two people were injured. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

According to him, one of the "last" strikes hit a densely populated area.

Windows were broken in several high-rise buildings. There are also two victims. Examination of the places of enemy strikes continues - wrote Terekhov in Telegram.

He added that Kharkiv is "under attack by cruise missiles for the second time in the night."

On the night of Thursday, April 24, Kharkiv was attacked by missiles. This was announced by the mayor Ihor Terekhov. Later, he specified that Kharkiv was hit by seven missile strikes that night.

