Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

As a result of a massive missile strike on Kyiv, at least eight people died, including two children from the same family. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

"At the moment, we can clearly say about eight dead. The ninth person, who we counted as dead, was the remains of bodies, which are also currently undergoing medical examination. More than 70 people were injured, 44 people are currently in medical facilities," the minister said.

"Among the dead are two children from the same family. Their parents were at the dacha at the time of the attack," Klymenko added.

According to him, more than 500 rescuers from the State Emergency Service, as many representatives of the police, investigators, forensic experts and district police officers are working at the scene. Volunteers and emergency medical doctors are also helping.

"We do not see injured or dead people in the apartments at the moment. Under the rubble, with a high degree of probability, there are, unfortunately, the bodies of the dead... We are still looking, maybe there will be more people alive," Klymenko explained.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported on the first details of the enemy's combined strike on the night of April 24.

As of 6 a.m., it was known that as a result of the night attack by the Russians on Kyiv 9 people died, 63 were injured, including 6 children.