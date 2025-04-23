Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

A vacuum cleaner is one of the most popular helpers in cleaning the house. But even cleaning with this device has its nuances. If you use the vacuum cleaner incorrectly, you can not only fail to achieve the desired cleanliness, but also damage the floor or the vacuum cleaner itself.

UNN has collected 5 of the most common mistakes that most people make when vacuuming:

Hasty cleaning

The fact that you vacuum your home quickly does not mean effectively. Most people just quickly walk around with a vacuum cleaner, especially when they are waiting for guests or rushing to work. But in order to really collect all the dust and wool, especially from carpets, the vacuum cleaner brush should "work" a little in one place. So it's better to vacuum longer, but with high quality.

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

Lack of vacuum cleaner care

If the filter is clogged, the bag is full, and the roller is wrapped in hair, the vacuum cleaner will work worse. And sometimes it won't collect all the dirt at all. This is not only bad for cleaning, but also for the device itself. So it will start to overheat, and then it may break down altogether. So regular washing of filters, containers and brushes is a mandatory part of caring for your vacuum cleaner.

Always vacuum in one direction

The habit of driving a vacuum cleaner in only one direction (for example, only back and forth) is ineffective. The vacuum cleaner brush works better when you vacuum one place in different directions. This is especially important for carpets with long pile - dust settles deeper in them, so you need to vacuum better.

Incorrectly selected attachments

The vacuum cleaner often comes with several attachments, but they will be really effective if you know which one to use and for what. For example, a brush with stiff bristles can damage a wooden or laminated floor. And an attachment without pile will not collect all the dust from the carpet.

Storing winter clothes: which items should be dry cleaned

Vacuum only when dirt is visible

If you use a vacuum cleaner only when the floor is already obviously dirty, we hasten to upset you, but this is not correct. Dust, wool and other pollutants settle on the floor every day, and although they may not be visible, the consequences of them can be significant. Regular cleaning, which is 1-2 times a week, helps to maintain cleanliness without much effort.

Do not vacuum furniture

Sofas, armchairs, mattresses also need regular cleaning. Dust and microparticles accumulate on them in the same way as on carpets and just on the floor. If you have a nozzle for upholstered furniture, use it. This will help to significantly reduce the amount of dust in the house.

Why it's important to wash your bedding more often if you sleep with pets: simple tips