The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 26514 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 60383 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93561 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 93572 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 113081 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 170965 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 124192 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227106 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119810 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85688 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 16113 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 21232 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 13572 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 12009 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 22873 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 2126 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 5202 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 54933 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93565 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 75956 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 19302 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 19459 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 49955 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 41236 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 86636 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1976 views

Avoid these vacuuming mistakes to prevent damage to your device. It is important to clean the filters regularly and use the attachments correctly.

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

A vacuum cleaner is one of the most popular helpers in cleaning the house. But even cleaning with this device has its nuances. If you use the vacuum cleaner incorrectly, you can not only fail to achieve the desired cleanliness, but also damage the floor or the vacuum cleaner itself.

UNN has collected 5 of the most common mistakes that most people make when vacuuming:

Hasty cleaning

The fact that you vacuum your home quickly does not mean effectively. Most people just quickly walk around with a vacuum cleaner, especially when they are waiting for guests or rushing to work. But in order to really collect all the dust and wool, especially from carpets, the vacuum cleaner brush should "work" a little in one place. So it's better to vacuum longer, but with high quality.

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think 17.04.25, 08:10 • 132286 views

Lack of vacuum cleaner care

If the filter is clogged, the bag is full, and the roller is wrapped in hair, the vacuum cleaner will work worse. And sometimes it won't collect all the dirt at all. This is not only bad for cleaning, but also for the device itself. So it will start to overheat, and then it may break down altogether. So regular washing of filters, containers and brushes is a mandatory part of caring for your vacuum cleaner.

Always vacuum in one direction

The habit of driving a vacuum cleaner in only one direction (for example, only back and forth) is ineffective. The vacuum cleaner brush works better when you vacuum one place in different directions. This is especially important for carpets with long pile - dust settles deeper in them, so you need to vacuum better.

Incorrectly selected attachments

The vacuum cleaner often comes with several attachments, but they will be really effective if you know which one to use and for what. For example, a brush with stiff bristles can damage a wooden or laminated floor. And an attachment without pile will not collect all the dust from the carpet. 

Storing winter clothes: which items should be dry cleaned11.04.25, 16:56 • 10559 views

Vacuum only when dirt is visible

If you use a vacuum cleaner only when the floor is already obviously dirty, we hasten to upset you, but this is not correct. Dust, wool and other pollutants settle on the floor every day, and although they may not be visible, the consequences of them can be significant. Regular cleaning, which is 1-2 times a week, helps to maintain cleanliness without much effort.

Do not vacuum furniture

Sofas, armchairs, mattresses also need regular cleaning. Dust and microparticles accumulate on them in the same way as on carpets and just on the floor. If you have a nozzle for upholstered furniture, use it. This will help to significantly reduce the amount of dust in the house.

Why it's important to wash your bedding more often if you sleep with pets: simple tips07.04.25, 15:16 • 409098 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Life hackPublications
